NWO: Globalist Canadian government passes bill C-22 to increase spying on Canadians

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Credits to Truth Provider and Press for Truth (Dan Dicks)



Recently, the globalist Canadian government passed bill C-9 to try silencing Canadian Christian preachers and now, they’ve gone full blown globalist and socialist by ramming through bill C-22 to increase spying on Canadians.



