© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
USA China’s social credit system.
Follow
2
Share
Report
189 views • August 26, 2021
China’s social credit system.
This is what’s being slowly implemented across the West under the guise of caring about our health. Covid is being used as a Trojan horse so they can usher in the surveillance system & cashless society they have planned for the planet.
Western leaders knew free white people would never accept it as easily as the Chinese have. So they needed a worldwide health scare for Europeans to comply. Fear is a powerful weapon.
This isn’t even about Covid or the vaccine anymore, it’s about control. My advice from now on when talking to family & friends is to show them the future being put into place right before their eyes. I’ve had some luck lately doing this. I’m sure you’ve all noticed as soon as you say vaccines are bad they immediately switch off or call you crazy. Instead show them the social credit system being rolled out. If they say that’ll never happen here ask them why are they then already showing a digital passport to enter pubs, restaurants & venues.
This is what’s being slowly implemented across the West under the guise of caring about our health. Covid is being used as a Trojan horse so they can usher in the surveillance system & cashless society they have planned for the planet.
Western leaders knew free white people would never accept it as easily as the Chinese have. So they needed a worldwide health scare for Europeans to comply. Fear is a powerful weapon.
This isn’t even about Covid or the vaccine anymore, it’s about control. My advice from now on when talking to family & friends is to show them the future being put into place right before their eyes. I’ve had some luck lately doing this. I’m sure you’ve all noticed as soon as you say vaccines are bad they immediately switch off or call you crazy. Instead show them the social credit system being rolled out. If they say that’ll never happen here ask them why are they then already showing a digital passport to enter pubs, restaurants & venues.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.