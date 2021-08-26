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USA China’s social credit system.
Self-Government
Self-Government
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189 views • August 26, 2021
China’s social credit system.

This is what’s being slowly implemented across the West under the guise of caring about our health. Covid is being used as a Trojan horse so they can usher in the surveillance system & cashless society they have planned for the planet.

Western leaders knew free white people would never accept it as easily as the Chinese have. So they needed a worldwide health scare for Europeans to comply. Fear is a powerful weapon.

This isn’t even about Covid or the vaccine anymore, it’s about control. My advice from now on when talking to family & friends is to show them the future being put into place right before their eyes. I’ve had some luck lately doing this. I’m sure you’ve all noticed as soon as you say vaccines are bad they immediately switch off or call you crazy. Instead show them the social credit system being rolled out. If they say that’ll never happen here ask them why are they then already showing a digital passport to enter pubs, restaurants & venues.
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treasonfbiciafox newssean hannitydojluciferianismmsnbcanderson coopercbsseditionliarsoperation mockingbirdnprsubversivenews-maxccncia control of mainstream mediaintelligent communitycontrolled opposition mediatraitors and treason of the country abc
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