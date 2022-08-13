THE ZOMBIE APOCOLYPSE IS NOW

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PROOF of Genocide is all around you. Grave yards are filling up all over the planet from the vaccine, yet people that can't think for themselves are doomed. They will call us crazy today but be dead tommorrow. These monsters have done this before. GREED, POWER, AND CONTROL, ARE THEIR MOTIVE. The Zombies in the millions will be our losses in this war. I PRAY FOR THEIR SOUL. RIP