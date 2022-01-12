Dr. Breggin on Drugs and Spirituality

Originally posted to YouTube on Sep 3, 2018. This video had 27,676 views and 944 likes.



Dr. Breggin's Introduction to His Heartfelt Address to the International Association of Biblical Counselors On August 2, 2018, I addressed the International Association of Biblical Counselors at their annual conference in Denver Colorado.

It was the second time in more than 20 years that I addressed the group. Those many years ago, I was working closely with minister Ed Bulkley to empower families to help their children without resort to psychiatric drugs and diagnoses, and I am doing so again. Like all of us devoted to reform in this arena, Ed initially met strong resistance to his efforts to protect children from psychiatric drugs; but he and his colleagues went on to build a powerful Evangelical counseling organization that stands up around the world to biomedical psychiatry and provides a spiritual and religious alternative to the epidemic of drugging that afflicts the Western World. In his introduction to my talk, Ed remarks on the unusual circumstance of a Jewish psychiatrists addressing his Evangelical organization. As Ed then says of me in his introduction, I am proud to call Ed my friend! I believe that the Judeo-Christian tradition stands in opposition to the principles of organized psychiatry and that informed religion could become the single most important opposition to psychiatric authority and a source of varied effective therapeutic approaches based on human relationship and love.