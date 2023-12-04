The Housing Market's Response to the Fed's Money Supply Maneuvers

ITM TRADING, INC.
Dec 3/ 2023
Ready to explore Gold & Silver and how a proper strategy can not only protect your wealth but create opportunities during crisis? Schedule your strategy call now: https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_content=TK12012023&month=2023-12 or by calling 877-410-1414
📖 Your Ultimate Decision-Making Guide on Gold and Silver
📖 CHAPTERS:
0:00 Are We At The Edge Of A Cliff?
1:23 Current Housing Market
2:42 The Money Supply
3:48 Controlling Inflation
5:41 Americans Are Trapped
6:54 Making Educated Decisions
8:15 Get Your Strategy
📑 TO SEE SLIDES, RESEARCH LINKS OR QUESTIONS FROM THIS VIDEO: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/
🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 877-410-1414
🟩 Email us at [email protected]
🟩 Official Homepage http://www.itmtrading.com
🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading
🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading
🟩 Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading
ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2023 All Rights Reserved.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.