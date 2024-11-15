Examining the Core Principles of Quantum Physics + Q&A 11/13/24





In today's webinar, Tom

-Examined the core principles of quantum physics & how it applies to our lives

-Discussed our recently launched products; links below if you are interested in checking them out -Answered questions previously submitted to us from our listeners, topics below:





1. Is quantum sensing based on some idea of quantum physics or information spreading through the morphogenic field? Or does Science have another way of describing that?

2. In the terrain space there seems to be an opinion that sickness from indoor molds isn’t a thing. And that molds are natural, and we have evolved with them, so they are not toxic- what are your thoughts?

3. How do you feel about the fact that RFK does not mention the terrain and is still immersed in the germ theory? Are you happy or indifferent to everything we are seeing in politics?

4. What does it mean that an Elisa HIV test is neither positive nor negative when it was positive for 4 years in a row? Is it in the process of turning negative again? And how soon?

5. Can you talk about oxygen saturation levels and the benefit or not of using a pulse oximeter in the care of children and adults outside of the hospital setting?

6. What are your thoughts on "prions" in the animal population, more specifically mentioned in deer and what is taking place?





Show less