WOULD YOU BELIEVE THAT NETANYAHU [AND ISRAEL] FUNDED HAMAS❓ HEAR IT FROM HIS OWN LIPS❗

2 years ago I told you that Israel was responsible for funding Hamas. Now in 2026, we have verbal confirmation from Netanyahu himself, that that was true.





#tuckercarlson #toldyouso #trending #fyp #x





Source: https://x.com/BenSwann_/status/2038708767286587499





AI Overview





In Hebrew, the word hamas (חָמָס) translates to "violence," "wrong," or "injustice". It appears frequently in the Old Testament to describe physical violence or moral wrong.





While the Palestinian group Hamas uses an Arabic word meaning "zeal" or "bravery," the Hebrew term carries a negative meaning, often rendered as "violence".





Key Details on the Hebrew Word:

Definition: "Violence," "injustice," "wrong," "cruelty".





Context: It is used in the Hebrew Bible in contexts involving destruction, unjust behavior, or violent acts.





Contextual Usage: It often refers to a breach of social order or law, rather than just raw physical strength.





Distinction from the Group Name:





Arabic Name: Hamas (حماس) is an acronym for Harakah al-Muqāwamah al-ʾIslāmiyyah (Islamic Resistance Movement).





Arabic Meaning: The Arabic word ḥamās translates to bravery, strength, or zeal.





Therefore, while the words sound similar, the Hebrew word hamas means "violence," which is entirely distinct from the Arabic term used by the movement, which means "zeal" or "strength."