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Emergency 5G Corona-virus Hearing - ITNJ - (Mirrored)
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119 views • April 11, 2020
International Tribunal for Natural Justice Sacha Stone - ITNJ Founder, Robert David Steele - Fmr. CIA Spy, Mark Steele - Weapons Expert, Sue Grey - ITNJ Commissioner, Dounne Alexander, MBE - ITNJ Commissioner, Tomas J Brown - ITNJ Trustee, Sir John Walsh of Brannagh - Chief Justice ITNJ Emergency meeting of ITNJ via video link on the elements behind the current pandemic, from an international perspective with world experts offering solid evidence not currently available to the public.
The inter-connectivity of these elements is simply astonishing and serious consideration by all sections of the community is immediately required. The information is firsthand and necessitates dissemination to one and all.
The inter-connectivity of these elements is simply astonishing and serious consideration by all sections of the community is immediately required. The information is firsthand and necessitates dissemination to one and all.
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