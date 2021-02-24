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Georgia Election Fraud - A Close Look at the Data By Experts
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14 views • February 24, 2021
There is so much that went wrong in the Presidential Election, in Georgia, that we have to make more than 1 video. Chapter 1 takes a look at the data and the handling of the votes. Please call your legislators listed in this file on the tab for GA. https://gofile.io/d/kmS79Y
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