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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 08-13
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20 views • August 13, 2021
The left wants us to think they are really there for all Americans but the only Americans they are for are the illegals, and the minorities. NO ONE ELSE. They are the ones that are racist to the core.
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