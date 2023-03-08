11 Advantages to Collecting Ancient Greek and Roman Coins #trustedcoins

http://www.trustedancientcoins.com/advantages-to-collecting-ancient-coins/ for the article to this video.Please comment and share with the world the reasons why you love collecting coins.

#1 Size of Market You are aware of a market of ancient coins which is much less known than what other markets people think of such as that of gold and silver. So the advantage to this is that you can get the best prices as you have less competition from other buyers. So you can build up a great collection relatively cheap. Some of the wealthiest families have had or still have collections, with famous names such as Hunt, Rockefeller, Mercedes and much more. What I find is that if some of the most successful people are involved in it, then there is something to it.





#2 Historical Value The beauty and historical value of ancient coins are valued by collectors worldwide rather than just what the value of the metal contained in them. So in regards to numismatic coins, you have the advantage of the coins being valued for what they are, rather than just the value of the "scrap" or the intrinsic metal in them.





#3 Relatively Unknown Not everyone knows that ancient coins exist for sale, and if they did, that would lead to a meteoric rise in prices for ancient coins. This is where I come in. As my knowledge of coins and marketing increases, my coins will have even a higher value than any other coins out there. The reason being, the professional research, full-color certificates of authenticity, some of the lowest prices on the market and so much more, adding to their resale value.





#4 Variety There is such a huge variety of ancient coins to collect. From more famous names such as Julius Caesar, Alexander the Great, Constantine the Great, there is such a wonderful variety of ancient coins to collect. This makes this topic very interesting to collect because of all of the variety available.





#5 Connection to Past Ancient coins preserve our connection to the past. By owning ancient coins, we can learn a lot more about ancient history and bring it to life in our own hands. It is not the metal content of the coin that is valuable, it's the historical beauty it contains as it captures the aesthetics and history of that time period in a very portable format. Makes this a great heirloom for your family. Imagine starting a collection today, that spans generations!





#6 Teaching and Learning Resource Make great teaching aids for learning about ancient history









