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The Truth Behind Boris Johnson's Globalist Ties, and the Sleight of Hand with his UK COVID Policies
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10 views • February 01, 2022
John-Henry Westen Show.
Why has England led the way in dropping COVID mandates? Is Boris Johnson a saviour, a model to follow? John-Henry answers these questions and more on today's episode.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vtckb9-freedom-activists-should-remain-skeptical-of-boris-johnson.-heres-why.html
Why has England led the way in dropping COVID mandates? Is Boris Johnson a saviour, a model to follow? John-Henry answers these questions and more on today's episode.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vtckb9-freedom-activists-should-remain-skeptical-of-boris-johnson.-heres-why.html
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