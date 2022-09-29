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289) Vaccine Coercion – Never Forget!
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
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56 views • September 29, 2022

Credits to WAKING TIMES; September 27, 2022Vaccine Coercion – Never Forget: https://www.wakingtimes.com/vaccine-coercion-never-forget/


Original source:

PRESS CONFERENCE LIVESTREAM FROM VIENNA, AUSTRIA

Claire Edwards on Age Of Truth TV, streamed live on Oct 23, 2020: https://youtu.be/zbIrTRP-t-Y?t=3999

92) The Covid-19 Genocide of 2020 – Claire Edwards (ENHANCED AUDIO & VIDEO)

https://www.brighteon.com/caaedca2-750b-45e8-beb4-d597a1c802e0

Here is an annotated transcript: http://ageoftruth.tv/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/The-COVID-19-Genocide-2020.pdf


Claire Edwards, BA Hons, MA, worked for the United Nations as Editor and Trainer in Intercultural Writing from 1999 to 2017. Claire warned the Secretary-General about the dangers of 5G during a meeting with UN staff in May 2018, calling for a halt to its rollout at UN duty stations. She part-authored, designed, administered the 30 language versions, and edited the entirety of the International Appeal to Stop 5G on Earth and in Space (www.5gspaceappeal.org) and vigorously campaigned to promote it throughout 2019. In January 2020, she severed connection with the Appeal when its administrator, Arthur Firstenberg, joined forces with a third-party group, stop5ginternational, which brought itself into disrepute at its foundation by associating with the Club of Rome/Club of Budapest eugenicist movement.


My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D

https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua

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genocidepandemicnevercoercionforget
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