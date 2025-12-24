© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The West Is Cutting Itself OFF from GOD!
Bishop Marian Eleganti warns that modern Western civilization is unraveling by rejecting God, truth, and the moral order rooted in natural law. As relativism replaces objective truth, the most vulnerable, especially the unborn, suffer the consequences of a culture that no longer defends human dignity. He challenges Church leaders who seek favor with secular powers rather than proclaim the Gospel boldly and without compromise. True renewal, he insists, will never come through appeasement or political strategy, but only through repentance and courageous fidelity to Christ.