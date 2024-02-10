Create New Account
'Angry Old Man': Trish Regan reacts to Biden breakdown primetime presser on mental acuity
Newsmax | 'ANGRY OLD MAN': Political and economic analyst Trish Regan joins "The Chris Salcedo Show" to weigh in on Biden's primetime presser which thrust doubts of the president's mental fitness into the spotlight once again.


Watch NEWSMAX, an independent news network with a conservative perspective, available in 100M+ U.S. homes.


Watch NEWSMAX anytime at http://NewsmaxTV.com.


Keywords
trish regannewsmaxchris salcedo show

