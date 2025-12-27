The NOTICING continues.....

Zionist Christian pastor Rob McCoy says he cannot understand why young Christians are turning away from him and from Israel, or why he is now being linked online to the assassination of Charlie Kirk.



He claims he is worried this shift is turning into what he describes as “hatred toward an entire group of people.”



McCoy says he has “done his homework,” into the Rothschilds and the USS Liberty.



He says Jews historically entered banking because they were highly educated and it was one of the few professions open to them in Europe.

