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World Bigfoot Radio/Montana Bigfoot Project ~ Was a Sasquatch watching Ghost hunters, in Coloma, 2019??
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73 views • July 15, 2020
A closer look at a piece of video Brent Thomes, founder and host of the Paranormal Portal (here on You Tube, also on nearly all podcast platforms) took August 17th while he and Dan Pruitt were running EVP equipment and investigating in the Sasquatch-infested ghost town of Coloma Montana. There were no other humans present and no wind, so was it an animal or something else? It appears something atop the mining debris pile ducks down or moves as he pans the camera across it for a little over a second....what was it? Video by Brent Thomas, music by Swamp Ritual and the Squatchylvanian Orchestra.
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