🐝 Mites' Deadly Impact On Honey Bees 🐝

👨 He shares that recent studies show mites feed on the bees' fat bodies, not their blood. This feeding transmits about six different types of viruses. These viruses significantly contribute to bee mortality. 🔬 🦠

Currently, honey bee mortality is alarmingly high:

70% colony mortality rate in the country.

50% yearly mortality rate.

35% of colonies die due to mites.

Understanding and addressing this issue is crucial for the survival of our honey bees.

