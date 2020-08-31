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Facebook Fact-Checkers Bought and Paid For By Gates Foundation
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65 views • August 31, 2020
From Ben Swann: "An Investigation of the Facebook Fact Checkers by the Columbia Journalism Review reveals that the Gates Foundation has bought and paid for fact-checking organizations as well as major media companies. We also speak with Dr. David Martin about the fact that these fact-checking organizations use headlines and not source documents to determine truthfulness. Watch the Full 15:00 min report now at https://ise.media"
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