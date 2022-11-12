Censorship in social networks ✂️❌
Nikolai Starikov, a Russian public and political activist, reveals that his YouTube channel was shut down.
Google continues to censor Russian opinion leaders on controlled social networks, violating international conventions. This is liberal values the American way - when you can only write what suits the interests of the collective West. The domination of lies, the suppression of dissent, the control of publications. And this is called freedom of speech in the West?
Well, Russia can handle that, too.
The truth will win, no matter how hard they try to hide it!
