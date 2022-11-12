Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
INFODEFENSE - Censorship in Social Networks. ENG SUBS.
42 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 17 days ago |

Censorship in social networks ✂️❌


Nikolai Starikov, a Russian public and political activist, reveals that his YouTube channel was shut down.

Google continues to censor Russian opinion leaders on controlled social networks, violating international conventions. This is liberal values the American way - when you can only write what suits the interests of the collective West. The domination of lies, the suppression of dissent, the control of publications. And this is called freedom of speech in the West?


Well, Russia can handle that, too.

The truth will win, no matter how hard they try to hide it!

Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket