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Dr. Zev Zelenko Reveals What's Really Going On Witrh Covid [Inspired]
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327 views • December 14, 2021
Dr. Zev Zelenko Reveals What's Really Going On Witrh Covid [Inspired]
https://youtu.be/Rvc4n08_pvc
Vladimir (Zev) Zelenko is known for promoting a three drug combination of hydroxychloroquine, zinc sulfate and azithromycin as part of an experimental outpatient treatment for COVID-19 that he has promoted as the Zelenko Protocol
https://youtu.be/Rvc4n08_pvc
Vladimir (Zev) Zelenko is known for promoting a three drug combination of hydroxychloroquine, zinc sulfate and azithromycin as part of an experimental outpatient treatment for COVID-19 that he has promoted as the Zelenko Protocol
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