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'Fox News panel cuts off Newt Gingrich for blaming violence on George Soros
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42 views • September 19, 2020
So, ya think Fox News ain't controlled? Think again...since Murdock left, the lean has been decidedly 'left'! Be thankful that Tucker remains, however tight that leash may be.
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