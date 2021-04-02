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2/04/2021 -- Large M6.7 Earthquake + Spread of seismic unrest -- USA in major motion plate slipping
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1330 views • February 04, 2021
A spread of seismic activity is taking place stemming from the West Pacific deep earthquake event(s) underway.
Additionally the North American plate appears to be slipping again in an ETS (episodic tremor slip). https://pnsn.org/tremor/
I am watching now for a noteworthy shift to take place across the West Coast from Idaho into California over the next several
days.
In addition to the addition, we must watch South America at the two points mentioned in this video
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
Additionally the North American plate appears to be slipping again in an ETS (episodic tremor slip). https://pnsn.org/tremor/
I am watching now for a noteworthy shift to take place across the West Coast from Idaho into California over the next several
days.
In addition to the addition, we must watch South America at the two points mentioned in this video
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
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