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Who is Marina Abramovic? Many of may have heard of her but who is she really? Although she claims to be a performance artist, a closer examination of her works such as Spirit Cooking and her connections with people such as David Rothschild point to a much darker truth.
Mirrored - Jay Myers Documentaries
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