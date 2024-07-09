BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EU Parliament Income! - YT Blogger Elected to EU Parliament, Shares Info
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1261 followers
51 views • 10 months ago

EU parliament income!

Phidias Panayiotou, the Cypriot YouTube blogger who was elected to the European Parliament in June 2024, has revealed how much money MEPs receive each month.

Phidias said that as a member of the European Parliament, he received €8,000 a month net of taxes.  In addition, he receives 350 euros for every day he goes to Parliament and signs his attendance in a special register.

The MP is paid an additional €30,000 per month for his team's salaries, and €5,000 per month for an office in his country.  He receives 4,000 euros for a PR campaign related to his activities in the European Parliament.

Another €10,000 a month is paid to invite people to the European Parliament and explain to them what MEPs do.

“I also have a driver in Brussels and business class tickets back home.”

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
