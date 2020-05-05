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One Evil Empire vs Another Empire: which one will you choose?
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14 views • May 05, 2020
Today the world ultimately divides itself into two sides, whether it is political or religious. Especially during this coronavirus pandemic, the world is dividing itself more than ever in the hopes of choosing the best political candidate to lead us to safety. However, deep down, everyone knows that neither side represents the ideal political system. We are always left with one problem or another, regardless of who is in power. So what do we do? This video will show us.
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