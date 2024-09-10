⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(10 September 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Liptsy and Volchansk directions, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of the 92nd Air Assault Brigade of the AFU, 36th Marine Brigade, 122nd and 125th territorial defence brigs near Malye Prokhody, Grafskoye, and Volchanskiye Khutora (Kharkov reg).

AFU losses up to 215 troops, two motor vehicles, and one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer.

▫️Zapad GOFs improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 14th, 31st, 44th, 116th mechanised brigades, 3rd Assault Brig of the AFU, 110th, 114th, 119th territorial def brigs, and 12th Azov Special Operations Brig near Petropavlovka, Kupyansk-Uzlovoy, Kruglyakovka (Kharkov reg) Makeyevka (Lugansk People's Republic), and Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

AFU losses up to 530 troops, two Kozak armoured fighting vehicles, 13 motor vehicles, one Grad MLRS launcher, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 gun, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, & 2 UK-made 105-mm L-119 howitzers.

Two Anklav-N electronic warfare stations & 4 field ammo depots were destroyed.

▫️As a result of decisive efforts, units of the Yug GOFs liberated Krasnogorovka and Grigorovka (DPR).

Losses were inflicted on formations of the 28th, 54th, 93rd mech'd brigs, 56th Motorised Infantry Brig, 144th Infantry Brig, 10th Mtn Assault Brig, 46th, 81st airmobile brigs of the AFU, 116th and 118th territorial defence brigs near Verkhnekamenskoye, Vyemka, Chasov Yar, Kurakhovka, Maksimilyanovka, and Katerinovka (DPR).

Four counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the 24th, 30th mech'd brigs, 143rd Infantry Brig of the AFU, and 4th Natl Guard Brig were repelled.

AFU losses to 715 troops, one infantry fighting vehic, two Kozak armoured fight vehics, 15 motor vehics, one German-made 155-mm Panzerhaubitze 2000 SP'd artill syst, 155-mm U.S.-made M777 and M198 howitzers, one UK-made FH-70 howitzer, one 152-mm Akatsiya SP'd artill syst, two 152-mm D-20 howis, two 122-mm D-30 howis, and one UK-made 105-mm L-119 howi.

One U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar and three field ammo depots were destroyed.

▫️Units of the Tsentr GOFs liberated Galitsynovka (DPR).



Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of the 53rd, 63rd, 114th, 144th mech'd brigs, 68th, 71st jaeger brigs, 142nd infantry brig, 95th Air Assault Brig of the AFU, 109th Territorial Defence Brig, and 15th Natl Guard Brig near Dzerzhinsk, Shcherbinovka, Grodovka, Petrovka, Mikhailovka, and Selidovo (DPR).



Eight counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the 32nd Mech'd Brig, 59th Motorised Infantry Brig, 25th Airborne Brig of the AFU, 37th Marine Brig, 12th and 14th natl guard brigs were repelled.



AFU losses up to 515 troops, two infantry fighting vehics, including one U.S.-made Bradley infantry fighting vehic, 4 armoured fighting vehics, 3 motor vehics, 1 152-mm Msta-B howi, 1 152-mm D-20 gun, & 2 122-mm D-30 howis.



▫️Units of the Vostok GOFs liberated Vodyanoye (DPR).



Losses were inflicted on formations of the 61st Mech'd Brig, 58th Motor'd Infantry Brig of the AFU, and 105th Territorial Defence Brig near Dobrovolye, Prechistovka, Novoukrainka (DPR), and Levadnoye (Zaporozhye reg). Two counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the 72nd Mech'd Brig of the AFU and 118th Territorial Defence Brig were repelled.



AFU losses up to 130 troops, 3 motor vehicles, 155-mm Polish-made Krab and Bogdana SP'd artill systs, as well as one Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station.



▫️Dnepr GOFs inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 150th Mech'd Brig, 141st Infantry Brig, 128th Mtn Assault Brig of the AFU, 123rd and 124th territorial defence brigs near Novodanilovka, Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye reg), Ponyatovka (Kherson reg), and Kherson.



AFU losses up to 70 troops, 7 motor vehics, and one 152-mm D-20 gun. One electronic warfare station and one field ammo depot were destroyed.



▫️Oper'l-Tactical Aviation, UAVs, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian GOFs wiped out one U.S.-made M270 MLRS launcher, one UAV production workshop, and delivered strikes at infrastructure of military airfields, as well as engaged AFU manpower and hardware clusters in 134 areas.



▫️AD units shot down 7 French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, 7 U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, and 175 fixed-wing UAVs, with 154 of them outside the SMO zone.



📊In total, 642 airplanes and 283 helicopters, 31,341 unmanned aerial vehicles, 579 air defence missile systems, 17,980 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,449 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 14,415 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 25,868 units of support motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.