LYING Elizabeth Warren ADMITS She’d Take a BOATLOAD of Cash from BILLIONAIRE Bloomberg

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Frank Camp from The Daily Wire reports, Following Friday night’s Democratic primary debate, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) sat down with Dana Bash and Erin Burnett of CNN for an interview. After Warren spoke about her travels to “31 states and Puerto Rico,” and that she isn’t “sucking up to billionaires and spending 70% of [her] time on fund raising,” Burnett asked a follow-up question pertaining to rival and billionaire Michael Bloomberg.