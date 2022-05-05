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GT6 - Vertical vegetable growing & weird ancient seed sowing technique
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110 views • May 05, 2022
How to utilise small spaces for growing fruits and vegetables. As well as an ancient seed sowing technique that will seem weird to many!
Join Rachel in one of her free online garden design classes here:
https://www.successfulgardendesigner.com/free-classes
Join the discussion group on Telegram
https://t.me/growtogetherfoodgardens
Join Rachel in one of her free online garden design classes here:
https://www.successfulgardendesigner.com/free-classes
Join the discussion group on Telegram
https://t.me/growtogetherfoodgardens
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