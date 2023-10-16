Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 3186b - Old FCC Law Gives The President The Power To Shutdown Communications, Playbook Known
Published Yesterday

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3186b - Oct 15, 2023

Old FCC Law Gives The President The Power To Shutdown Communications, Playbook Known

 The [DS] is pushing everything they have to start the war. They need to cheat in the next election and Covid is not working this time around. Everything the [DS] does shows the people why we need a constitution, closed borders, guns and the rule of law, everything they are doing is now backfiring on them.


Rand Paul lets everyone know that the President has the ability to shutdown communications, will Biden use this old FCC law, most likely but they will use and event to accomplish this. Playbook Known.


All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.



Keywords
donald trumpdeclaselection fraudx22 reportdsbiden regimecriminal syndicatecensorship industrial complex

