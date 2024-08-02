The Finjan Show hosted by Faris Alami. Shining a light on call center ESL sales with Richard Blank.









Hosted by Faris Alami, The Finjan Show spotlights Entrepreneurship, Globalization, Leadership, Culture and Community. We share insights from the amazing entrepreneurs and leaders that we work with globally, and guests who shedlight on what we call everyday entrepreneurs.





While the world focuses on the millionaire and billionaire, most entrepreneurs and leaders are focused on solving a problem or providing opportunities to the communities in which they work. The Finjan Show shines a light on those that lead an organization that has a positive impact on the community, and those opening a corner store that may serve the community for 5,10, or 20 years. Without feeling it necessary to be RICH with cash, they are RICH in life!









https://youtu.be/Pk53qZqK61w





ABOUT FARIS ALAMI, FOUNDER & CEO

As Founder and CEO of ISM, Faris Alami works with international leaders and entrepreneurs on strategies and implementations, to create an empowering environment for startups and existing businesses to prosper and grow.





Yearly host and keynote speaker of the Global Entrepreneurship Week





Guest, live on stage during programs and events, shows, and podcast including international, national, and local news channels and social media outlets





In the course of his career, Faris has been a special advisor and Entrepreneurial Ecosystem expert with the World Bank, a Business Advisor with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program, and a Mentor to MBA Students and Entrepreneurs globally.





Facilitating economic and workforce development programs on entrepreneurship, small/medium enterprise development, mentorship, and funding, Faris works with high-ranking officials—presidents of countries, ministries, universities, incubators/accelerators, and economic development groups. He also leads the ISM team in supporting entrepreneurs in underserved communities in finding success.