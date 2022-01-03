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The Kate Awakening 03/23/2021 Book Club review; Transylvania Sunrise
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30 views • January 03, 2022
Livestream March 23th 2021
Book Club recommendation by Patricia at Keystone Channel; Transylvania Sunrise. Separating yourself from their false reality any way you can. Victims of Narcissism. The Archie NASCAR 500. Much more. Questions & Answers with chat.
✦ Narcissistic Abuse: An Unspoken Reality (Short Documentary)
https://youtu.be/rLCPDYt1wYk
✦ Transylvanian Sunrise by Radu Cinamar:
https://smile.amazon.com/Transylvanian-Sunrise-Radu-Cinamar/dp/0967816254
✦ The Keystone Channel (Patricia):
https://linktr.ee/thekeystonechannel
https://www.awakeningtohealing.com/
The Kate Awakening
We The Media co-founder, Hypnotherapist, Spiritual Ascension & Truth Researcher
❤️ Kate's uploaded livestream videos:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thekateawakening
❤️ Kate's LinkTree to all social media:
https://linktr.ee/thekateawakening
❤️ Kate's Official Telegram Channel:
https://t.me/thekateawakening
Welcome to The Kate Awakening placeholder and promotion Brighteon account!
Book Club recommendation by Patricia at Keystone Channel; Transylvania Sunrise. Separating yourself from their false reality any way you can. Victims of Narcissism. The Archie NASCAR 500. Much more. Questions & Answers with chat.
✦ Narcissistic Abuse: An Unspoken Reality (Short Documentary)
https://youtu.be/rLCPDYt1wYk
✦ Transylvanian Sunrise by Radu Cinamar:
https://smile.amazon.com/Transylvanian-Sunrise-Radu-Cinamar/dp/0967816254
✦ The Keystone Channel (Patricia):
https://linktr.ee/thekeystonechannel
https://www.awakeningtohealing.com/
The Kate Awakening
We The Media co-founder, Hypnotherapist, Spiritual Ascension & Truth Researcher
❤️ Kate's uploaded livestream videos:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thekateawakening
❤️ Kate's LinkTree to all social media:
https://linktr.ee/thekateawakening
❤️ Kate's Official Telegram Channel:
https://t.me/thekateawakening
Welcome to The Kate Awakening placeholder and promotion Brighteon account!
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