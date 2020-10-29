Thurs3HrsOct29th20_SeasonalAtoZNutriMedProtectionHealing_SPRING_POTUSNeedsToContactDrBillJohnWNOW_PAUGH_DemonRatsBIGTechElectionFraud_CCPCorruptBIDENCrimeFamily

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12 views • October 29, 2020
Hour One Ryan and Dr BIll Deagle MD DIscuss Seasonal NutriMeds and Tech to Stay Wll During the Holidays
Hour Two John W Spring POTUS Needs to Contact Dr Bill and John W Spring with Vital Solutions to COVID19, Hardening Power Grid, Stop Russian Nuke Dangers, Invations, CCP Currency and Corporate Attacks on USA
Hour Three Paugh Big Megachurch APostasy, End of DIalogue in Schools, Universities and Colleges, No Preparations for Toxic mRNA Vaccines or EconomAgeddon
Hour Two John W Spring POTUS Needs to Contact Dr Bill and John W Spring with Vital Solutions to COVID19, Hardening Power Grid, Stop Russian Nuke Dangers, Invations, CCP Currency and Corporate Attacks on USA
Hour Three Paugh Big Megachurch APostasy, End of DIalogue in Schools, Universities and Colleges, No Preparations for Toxic mRNA Vaccines or EconomAgeddon
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