We are ALREADY IN the Great Tribulation!! - PUBLISHED TO YOUTUBE 4/10/2021 - CENSORED 8/31/2022

We have tried to warn for many years that these days were approaching. A year and half ago we stated that we had entered into the Great Tribulation and Why it had begun. The Mark of the Beast is Now in Progress of Full On Implementation. Whether people believe it or not does not matter... We are Already In the Great Tribulation with only 2 years remaining, and it is going to get a lot worse very quickly. The people of the world and those who are looking for false "church" signs, will be caught by surprise and unprepared. As is Written in the Word:

MATTHEW 24:37 But as the days of Noah were, so shall also the coming of the Son of Adam be. 38 For as in the days that were before the flood they were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, until the day that Noach entered into the ark, 39 And knew not until the flood came, and took them all away; so shall also the coming of the Son of Adam be.



1st THESSALONIANS 5:2 For yourselves know perfectly that the day of the Yahuah comes as a thief in the night. 3 For when they shall say, Peace and safety; then sudden destruction cometh upon them, as travail upon a woman with child; and they shall not escape.



REVELATION 16:15 Behold, I come as a thief. Blessed is he that watcheth, and keepeth his garments, lest he walk naked, and they see his shame.



* Please save your people in these days of tribulation Abi Yahuah. We Pray for ALL of Your People all across the nations, who are all of those who are striving to serve You and become Obedient to Your Word. In Your Sons name, Yahusha ben Yahuah ha Moshiach, we ask and pray all things.*



OUR SITE LINKS:

Our Main Website: www.YHRIM.com







Facebook: www.facebook.com/yahushua.benmosheeliyahu



YHRIM YouTube Channel: www.youtube.com/c/Yhrim70/featured



Subscribe to the YHRIM Newsletter: www.yhrim.com/Subscribe.html



***THIS VIDEO GOES DIRECTLY WITH: "The 3rd Year of Great Tribulation - The War Against Yahuahs People"



https://youtu.be/pWtNExy7tUw



"Daniel 9:27 & The Mark of the Beast"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t3OK0rYBtww



**LINKS MENTIONED IN, or CONCERNING, THIS VIDEO TEACHING:

**"Winter" is Coming... Are you Ready??

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mP2yZVRxBEo



**VIDEO: Yahuahs Scriptural Solar Lunar Calendar Series https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLSDfvnoWjBzK1H_Zj-SCdzannpp7gOWe4



**Restoration of the True Pesach ~ *Full Length*

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JaBP3FfQQgE



**The Wave Sheaf - Video #8 Scriptural Solar Lunar Calendar Series https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DUx5Jidc1A8



**The TWO Groups of 144 Thousand

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vXUQRx6gZV4



--------

**Kingdoms of men are “Beast Kingdoms”

http://www.yhrim.com/Kingdoms_of_men_are_Beast_kingdoms.pdf



**The Two Beasts in the Book of Revelation

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uZD4GSKK6XU



***The Two Kingdoms - Video #2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=usovf5tol4A



**1290 Days of Daniel - The Beast System & the Two Groups of Yisraelites in the Last Days https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U3PrasPTdt8



**Days of Noah - Days of Lot

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1tFIHVCaw7s&t=223s



**Those Taken and Those Left

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BOHe-dLw96Q&t=49s

---------------------------------- -



NEWSLETTERS:



**THE ABOMINATION THAT MAKES DESOLATION JUST OCCURRED.... and hardly anyone noticed.... The 1290 DAYS OF DANIEL BEGINS YOM TERUAH!!

http://www.yhrim.com/Newsletters/6001/Abomination_on_Mount_Olive_NEWSLETTER.pdf



**The Seals of GILYAHNA/REVELATION - Which Seal are we IN Right NOW? http://www.yhrim.com/Newsletters/6002/6-22-6002_Seals_Newsletter.pdf



**Important Notes concerning Yom Teruah/Day of Trumpets & Yom HaKippurim

http://www.yhrim.com/Newsletters/6002/Yom_Teruah_-_Yom_HaKippurim_Notes_6002sc.pdf



**MARK OF THE BEAST http://www.yhrim.com/Newsletters/6002/Mark_of_the_Beast_Newsletter_15th_day_9th_month_6002.pdf

