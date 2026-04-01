NWO: Agenda 21 = approval of totalitarianism by 179 countries (2) (see link in description box)

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Credits to Shadow Works

Henry Lamb exposed the satanic Agenda 21 or Agenda 2030, which is nothing more than complete control of the world’s population, energy, minerals, water, animals, transportation or totalitarianism. This sinister plan was signed on by 179 nations in 1992.