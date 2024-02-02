Create New Account
LEAKED LAB VIDEO SAYS IT ALL
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
Published 18 hours ago

As more and more evidence points toward SARS-CoV-2’s lab origin, a recent video from a Chinese lab paints a frightening picture of why gain-of-function laws are critical and why the public should not be blindly trusting the scientific and medical communities.


#LabLeak #Wuhan 

