© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James OKeefe & HHS Insider Jodi OMalley Discuss CovidVaxExposed Part 1 Facebook Instagram Removal
Follow
1
Share
Report
183 views • September 21, 2021
James O'Keefe of Project Veritas and Health and Human Services insider Jodi O'Malley discuss "CovidVaxExposed Part 1" video removal from Facebook and Instagram. Mr. O'Keefe and Ms. O'Malley discuss implications of censorship on public forums and social media and their impact on the public health and freedom of speech.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.