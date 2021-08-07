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The Blood: COVID-Vaccinated VS Unvaccinated
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190 views • August 07, 2021
Who do you think is more healthy? The COVID-19 vaccinated or the unvaccinated? What does an experimental gene therapy do to your blood? Here's a hint...
Originally aired at http://stewpeters.tv on July 15th 2021.
What COVID Injections Do To Your BLOOD! Doctor Releases Horrific Findings!
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/07/what-covid-injections-do-to-your-blood-doctor-releases-horrific-findings/
Originally aired at http://stewpeters.tv on July 15th 2021.
What COVID Injections Do To Your BLOOD! Doctor Releases Horrific Findings!
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/07/what-covid-injections-do-to-your-blood-doctor-releases-horrific-findings/
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