Controlled Demolition of the Dollar?

Governments around the world are making rapid and significant moves to abandon the US dollar in international trade, part of the broader deep state agenda to displace the United States as the global hegemonic power and undermine the dollars status at the global reserve currency, warns the New American’s Alex Newman in this episode of Behind the Deep State. Russia, China, African Nations, Key Latin American governments and even traditional US allies such as France are involved in the process. As deep state globalists seek to bring about multipolar world order the consequences for America are hard to overstate. Eventually, the deep state plans to bring about a global digital currency as part of the elimination of freedom worldwide.





