NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 10/04/2022

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Today we discuss what the democrats are always after. Money, money money and more money, with loss of freedoms for all of us. Yet, we keep voting them in office, even when they tell us we are going to bring home less, and have less of our God Given rights and freedoms. WHY are we allowing this to happen???