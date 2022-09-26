Here’s Why We Need To Use More Titanium

CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xd29qCx8oo8
This metal could help companies produce higher quality products! Read on to find out what it is:
In this video, Anastasios Arima, the CEO of IperionX, which develops zero-carbon sustainable critical minerals and metals to support its mission the company’s mission of facilitating a “global transition towards a closed-loop, low-to-zero carbon, resource efficient and socially inclusive green economy”, talks about the benefits of using titanium for various products. 🤳
According to Mr. Arimas, titanium is an ideal metal to use in the manufacture of everyday consumer products like smartwatches and smartphones all the way to automotive parts. 💻
Mr. Arimas also adds that using titanium for vehicles can also REDUCE emissions! 📉
Leave a ‘👍’ in the comments if you think titanium would make better quality and more sustainable products.
