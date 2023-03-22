Residents vs Colchester City Council 21st March 2023

Environment and Sustainability Panel 21st March 2023 - green falsehoods & endangering the public
Full meeting with the council's full responses to our questions can be seen here: https://www.youtube.com/live/J82FVrXbKA4?feature=share
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.