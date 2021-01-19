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Our Week Ahead - January 18-24, 2021
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70 views • January 19, 2021
In this video I take an intuitive look at our week ahead to see what energies lie in store for this monumental and pivotal week!
All opinions are based on my intuition and unique interpretation of the cards.
Find me on BitChute, YouTube, Rumble, Patreon, and NEW on Telegram!
All opinions are based on my intuition and unique interpretation of the cards.
Find me on BitChute, YouTube, Rumble, Patreon, and NEW on Telegram!
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