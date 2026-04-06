Hezbollah fighters downing an Israeli Hermes 450 drone over Aita al-Shaab in southern Lebanon using a surface-to-air missile

Hezbollah released footage showing its fighters downing an Israeli Hermes 450 drone over Aita al-Shaab in southern Lebanon using a surface-to-air missile.

Adding:

So what the hell happened over the weekend?

Now that the dust has settled a bit, we’ve spoken to people & had time to analyze the sequence of events. Here are the 2 most likely scenarios (albeit very similar) for what happened over the weekend in Iran with the so-called “Search & Rescue Operation” to retrieve the downed F-15E crew.

It’s now fairly clear that the weekend events by the Americans were a Joint Special OP Command attempt to establish a FOB (Forward Operating Base) in Isfahan. The question remains whether the F-15E was part of that operation, or whether the downing of the jet triggered it.

We lean toward the theory that the F-15E was the “first wave” of the operation. Why? We’re fortunate that Trump isn’t particularly careful with his messaging. In one of his post-rescue posts, he said the rescued WSO (Weapons Systems Officer) was a “respected Colonel.”

That immediately raises a red flag. It’s not common for a colonel (O-6) to serve as a WSO in an F-15E Strike Eagle. WSOs are typically mid-career officers—captains (O-3) or majors (O-4)—paired with pilots of similar rank. However, a colonel could serve as a WSO if designated as the mission commander (MC) for a larger, multi-aircraft operation. US Air Force doctrine allows a Sr officer like a colonel to occupy the WSO seat as MC, overseeing all mission phases regardless of the pilot’s junior rank (e.g., captain). That, & what we know happened later, points to a broader mission.

The other element is the scale of the operation. The US military didn’t just “find an abandoned airstrip south of Isfahan.” The airstrip where we believe the US attempted to establish the FOB was likely surveyed months in advance. US Special Forces don’t just “wing it” on operations like this. The narrative being presented—such as the claim that the MC-130J “got stuck”—suggests something that Special Operations planners simply don’t do.

As far as we know, the MC-130J Commando II aircraft that transported the troops—and likely the “Little Bird” helicopters—sustained damage from Iranian attacks, which prevented them from taking off. Shrapnel damage seen in images supports that. We don’t believe they crash-landed or were shot down. The only evidence cited for that is the bent rotor blades on one of the engines in aftermath photos. But the MC-130J is not a standard C-130, which uses four-blade steel propellers. The Special Forces variant uses 6-bladed Dowty R391 composite propellers, built with a carbon-fiber structure rather than metal. The bent propellers are most likely the result of the resin matrix softening—effectively “melting”—under extreme conditions. Other images support this, as the propellers appear to shred & snap rather than cleanly break.

Why Isfahan? Ovious explanation is the collection of nuclear material, as the region hosts multiple facilities such as Natanz, where enriched uranium is believed to be stored. But there are other factors. Isfahan hosts a large Jewish community, which would likely be influenced by Mossad & CIA operations. The airstrip was not chosen at the last minute to rescue a WSO, with massive assets assembled on the fly. Rumored the airstrip had previously been surveyed by Israeli Shaldag (Unit 5101), an elite Israeli AF special operations unit.

As for staging: roughly the same time, Iran struck Camp Buehring in Kuwait, which is believed to have been the staging ground for the operation. This suggests Iran had prior knowledge & reinforces the idea that the base was tied to the US operation.

There are several other inconsistencies in the US narrative: a badly injured WSO managed to climb a mountain, why the extraction point was established in Isfahan when evacuation to Kuwait or Iraq was possible, and so on.

One final point - a bit of a tinfoil-hat moment, as usual: who, or rather what, shot down the F-15E? One detail that went largely unnoticed on Sat. evening was a report from Iranian sources that fighter jets had taken off. We didn’t pay much attention at the time, but in hindsight it may be significant. Maybe earlier reports were missed, or simply not made. But if Iran had intelligence that US was planning something, it makes sense to risk deploying the Su-35s they “don’t have,” using long-range radar & data-linked missiles to target an F-15E carrying a colonel as mission commander. - This, of course is pure speculation ☝️

One thing is certain: whether the CSAR mission prematurely triggered a larger Special OP effort to retrieve uranium stockpiles, or was all part of a single planned operation, it failed. The Iranians have now learned a great deal about how the US plans to infiltrate & US has likely lost access to an airstrip it intended to use for a high-profile raid.

The US narrative, is one of “we leave no man behind”—and it reads like the outline of a Hollywood blockbuster.





@ DD Geopolitics