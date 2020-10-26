SAMUEL PATY BEHEADING: PT3. FRANCE STARTS TO FALTER

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The body of Samuel paty isn't even cold and the French government and media are already launching their operation to protect the status quo in the country. Reform measures to curb radical Islamic terror inside the boundaries of the country are sure to hit a brick wall of deafening indifference.
The calls for solidarity with teacher's unions in both the UK and USA have been listened to. (as neither country's teacher's unions have issued statements in support of the slain teacher.) Business as usual.
https://www.nea.org https://www.aft.org
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Denis MacShane https://www.thearticle.com/why-is-bri...
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https://www.euronews.com/2020/10/23/s...
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