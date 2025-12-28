BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Transhumanist: "I'm afraid of death!" MGTOWer: "Women are hypergamous!" & More 🎙️ December Limitless Q&A #34
106 views • 21 hours ago

We recorded this while I was pepped up with PEMFs administered directly to my forehead with the IC Hummer; hopefully, it made me a perkier podcaster, answering your Biohacking and Lifehacking questions with pizzazz...

9:38 I’m nervous about death!

19:45 Is Jonathan still reviewing products? Qualia?

21:35 Methylene Blue Trihydrate - is it safe?

24:49 Which sex is the most hypergamous?

31:45 "Quick fix” for premature ejaculation?

36:44 Is Mildronate the best pre-workout drug?


Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Q-A-Library


Confused?

Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation


Join the Limitless Newsletter

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/newsletter


Support My Work

Limitless Store

https://store.limitlessmindset.com/

Limitless Substack ($7/monthly)

https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/

My Books

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books

Donate Cryptocurrency

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency


Connect with Jonathan

on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset

on Twitter

https://twitter.com/jroseland

on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/

on Minds

https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland

on Odysee

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f

on Telegram

https://t.me/limitlessjr


I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
podcastbiohackingmildronatelife coachinglifehackinghmbyohimbinemethylene bluequalialimitless mindsetpremature ejaculationdont stick your dick in a blendercreatinememento moriic hummermeldoniummeditative masturbationwomen and hypergamy
