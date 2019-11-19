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Episode 6 - The Truth About Colin Kaepernick and the NFL National Anthem Protests
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28 views • November 19, 2019
Today we are going to talk about former San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback, Colin Kaepernick’s 2017 national anthem protest.
I was prompted to record this episode after reading an article in my local sports section by Associated Press writer Paul Newberry as he used the opportunity of the opening of NFL training camps to complain about the fact that Colin Kaepernick is still unemployed. I love one-sided articles like this because it offers a great opportunity to point out both bias and common ground and, of course, providing ample opportunity to offer up counter-arguments.
I was prompted to record this episode after reading an article in my local sports section by Associated Press writer Paul Newberry as he used the opportunity of the opening of NFL training camps to complain about the fact that Colin Kaepernick is still unemployed. I love one-sided articles like this because it offers a great opportunity to point out both bias and common ground and, of course, providing ample opportunity to offer up counter-arguments.
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