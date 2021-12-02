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The Truth About the Omicron Variant - Computer Generated Fraud from "In Silico" Modeling - Dr. Andrew Kaufman Explains
Deception By Omission
Deception By Omission
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Sayer Ji from Green Med Info interviews Andrew Kaufman, PhD, M.D. on how the omicron variant, being used now to reignite the fear campaign of COVID, was created through software programs or "in silico" sequencing.

Never isolated. Never tested. And like all of these variants and the SARS-CoV-2 virus, not found and proven from nature. All part of the dog and pony show to enslave humanity under the thumb of government driven by medical tyranny.

Watch this presentation carefully. Twice if you must. Once you understand what is presented you will not fall for the latest trick of the variant scare tactics. Below are some links to info or sites referred to in the presentation FYI:

GISAID Initiative https://www.gisaid.org/

UK Whole SARS-CoV-2 sequences: https://bit.ly/3Ifyf0M

CDC SARS-CoV-2 Variant Classifications and Definitions: https://bit.ly/3ddZvyA

Antibody Resistance SARS-CoV-2 Variants B.1.351 and B.1.1.7: https://bit.ly/3Ej1Fc5 (excerpt referred to in the presentation is in the bottom of the 2d abstract paragraph)

WHO Classification of Omicron: https://bit.ly/3xLRxpE

Nature Magazine Article on Omicron Variant: https://go.nature.com/3G7yokR

Nature Magazine Article - How Bad is Omicon?: https://go.nature.com/3IhQv9A (newer article further hyping this variant which shows the progression of the omicron propaganda campaign)

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https://deceptionbyomission.com/blog
Keywords
politics and current eventscovid19andrew kaufmanvariantsomicron
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