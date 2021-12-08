Big Cyberattacks Strike Maryland's Health Department, Shut Down Over 300 SPAR Grocery Stores

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The Department of Health in Maryland was hit with a cyberattack shortly after the state announced multiple cases of the coronavirus variant Omicron, in what the governor has called an “evolving situation.”
“This is a rapidly evolving situation, and we will continue to keep Marylanders updated as new information becomes available,” Governor Larry Hogan told The Hill about the attack. -
Learn More: https://www.rt.com/usa/542369-marylan...
https://www.rt.com/usa/542369-maryland-health-department-cyberattack/
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