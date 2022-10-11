Mark Houck's wife: Our smallest children 'have struggled the most' with FBI raid

The September 23, 2022 FBI raid on pro-life activist Mark Houck victimized the entire family. In this video Ryan-Marie, Mark's wife, describes how her children, whose lives were at risk during the raid, are dealing with the aftermath and memory of the FBI arresting their father at gunpoint. This video interview was initially created and published by TC Public Relations, whose website is https://tcpr.net, on October 6, 2022 in concert with the Thomas More Society (www.thomasmoresociety.org).

